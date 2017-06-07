Which oil is best for your car: synthetic or conventional?

WASHINGTON — Some drivers are skeptical of advice they get from mechanics, but AAA said its independent evaluation has determined synthetic oil is better for your vehicle’s engine than conventional oil.

Synthetic oil performs nearly 50 percent better than conventional oil, according to the AAA study.

“Oil protects critical engine components from damage and AAA found that synthetic engine oils performed an average of 47 percent better than conventional oils in a variety of industry-standard tests,” John Nielsen, AAA’s managing director of Automotive Engineering and Repair said in a news release.

Regular oil changes at factory-recommended intervals are the best investment you can make for a long-lived engine, AAA said.

The average cost of a conventional oil change is $38, while a synthetic oil change is $70. For over a year of oil changes, synthetic oil costs an average $64 more per year.

“With its superior resistance to deterioration, AAA’s findings indicate that synthetic oil is particularly beneficial to newer vehicles with turbocharged engines and for vehicles that frequently drive in stop-and-go traffic, tow heavy loads, or operate in extreme hot or cold conditions,” Nielsen said.

Although many oil-change service providers offer drivers a choice between conventional and synthetic, 44 percent of drivers said they are not sure or do not believe that synthetic oil is better. In addition, a survey found that many are distrustful of repair facilities and their recommendations.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.