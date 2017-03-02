9:50 am, March 2, 2017
48° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Consumer News

Home » Latest News » Money News » Consumer News » Markets Right Now: US…

Markets Right Now: US stocks open slightly lower

By The Associated Press March 2, 2017 9:41 am 03/02/2017 09:41am
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are easing lower in early trading on Wall Street, a day after the market notched its latest record highs.

Several companies were moving lower after reporting disappointing results or forecasts.

Shake Shack slipped 3.5 percent after its sales missed estimates and its forecasts fell short of what analysts were looking for.

Supermarket operator Kroger dropped 3 percent after it said business conditions for the first half of the year will remain difficult.

Snap, which runs the Snapchat messaging app, will make its stock market debut later Thursday.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 10 points to 21,105.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index slipped 4 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,391. The Nasdaq composite fell 11 points, or 0.2 percent, to 5,892.

Topics:
Consumer News Latest News Money News
Home » Latest News » Money News » Consumer News » Markets Right Now: US…
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

89th Academy Awards

The stars turned out for what would be a very memorable Oscar moment.

Recommended
Latest

Consumer News