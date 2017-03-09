5:34 am, March 9, 2017
49° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS A power problem suspends Metro's Blue and Yellow lines outside of King Street.

Consumer News

Home » Latest News » Money News » Consumer News » Lego sees record revenue…

Lego sees record revenue as demand grows globally

By The Associated Press March 9, 2017 5:11 am 03/09/2017 05:11am
Share

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish toy maker Lego says its famous colored toy blocks were in high demand in most regions last year, helping its full year revenue to increase 6 percent to 37.9 billion kroner ($5.4 billion).

The privately-held group said it was the highest revenue figure in the company’s 85-year history.

Net profit for 2016 was 9.4 billion kroner ($1.3 billion), compared with 9.2 billion kroner in 2015.

CEO Bali Padda said he was “satisfied” with Lego’s performance, adding consumer sales growth in the last six months of 2016 “was at more sustainable levels than previous years.”

The toymaker was “encouraged” by sales in Europe, saw “strong potential” in China but sales were flat in U.S. markets.

The group, based in western Denmark, doesn’t release quarterly figures.

Topics:
Consumer News Latest News Money News
Home » Latest News » Money News » Consumer News » Lego sees record revenue…
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most expensive DC-area homes sold in Feb.

A chateau in Great Falls topped the charts, but seven of the 10 most expensive homes sold in February were in the District. See photos of the homes.

Recommended
Latest

Consumer News