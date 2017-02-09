12:16 pm, February 9, 2017
35° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Consumer News

Home » Latest News » Money News » Consumer News » Worker critically injured in…

Worker critically injured in chemical explosion at plant

By The Associated Press February 9, 2017 11:56 am 02/09/2017 11:56am
Share

SELBYVILLE, Del. (AP) — Fire officials say a worker suffered facial trauma and burns in a chemical explosion at a poultry processing plant in Selbyville.

Selbyville Fire Chief Matthew Sliwa said by telephone that firefighters were called to the Mountaire Farms plant about 3 a.m. Thursday and the worker was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s office says in a statement that the explosion happened after the 34-year-old man mistakenly mixed two chemicals in a 2 ½ gallon sprayer. Officials say the sprayer over-pressurized and exploded. The worker was taken to Peninsula Regional Medical Center. There was minor damage to the room where the explosion occurred.

Sliwa says no one else was hurt, but others had to be decontaminated.

Topics:
Consumer News Latest News Money News National News
Home » Latest News » Money News » Consumer News » Worker critically injured in…
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

10 lesser-known romantic songs

Here are 10 romantic songs that won't bore the fun out of your love live — or remind you of someone else.

Recommended
Latest

Consumer News