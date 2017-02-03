12:50 am, February 5, 2017
Where many found jobs in Jan.: Construction, retail, offices

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 11:55 am 02/03/2017 11:55am
WASHINGTON (AP) — If you were looking for a job last month, you might have found ample opportunities in construction, retail, restaurants and professional services.

The retail sector led the way in January, adding nearly 46,000 jobs. The gain was fueled by solid hiring at stores selling clothing and accessories, furniture, electronics and appliances, and automobiles.

Construction employment grew by 36,000, the biggest monthly jump for the sector since March. Home building drove much of the gain amid strong demand for new homes. In 2016, developers started work on the most houses and apartments since 2008, according to the Commerce Department.

Also adding jobs at a healthy pace in January were professional and financial services, restaurants and health care. Categories that lost jobs included transportation and government.

Overall, employers added 227,000 jobs last month. The unemployment rate ticked up to 4.8 percent from 4.7 percent in December.

Industry (change from previous month) January 2017 December 2016 Past 12 months
Construction 36,000 2,000 170,000
Manufacturing 5,000 11,000 -46,000
Retail 45,900 33,500 229,700
Transportation, warehousing -4,000 19,300 107,500
Information (Telecom, publishing) 3,000 -4,000 4,000
Financial services 32,000 23,000 190,000
Professional services (Accounting, engineering, temp work) 39,000 32,000 574,000
Education and health 24,000 45,000 556,000
Hotels, restaurants, entertainment 34,000 17,000 347,000
Government -10,000 -8,000 162,000
Source: Labor Department

