10:15 am, February 4, 2017
31° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Consumer News

Home » Latest News » Money News » Consumer News » US utilities seek sun…

US utilities seek sun as Trump sides with coal, fossil fuels

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 10:00 am 02/04/2017 10:00am
Share

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Plunging solar power costs are leading U.S. electric companies to capture the sun just when President Donald Trump is moving to boost coal and other fossil fuels.

Major electric utilities are moving into smaller-scale solar farming, a niche developed by local cooperatives and non-profits.

It’s both an opportunity and a defensive maneuver. Sunshine-capturing technology is becoming so cheap that utilities are preserving their core business against competition from household solar panels.

The largest U.S. electricity company this year plans to launch a “community solar” program in South Carolina and seek regulatory permission to do the same in North Carolina, Florida, Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana.

Charlotte-based Duke Energy Corp. plans to join Minneapolis-based Xcel Energy Inc. and California’s three largest investor-owned utilities among other utilities moving into community solar.

Topics:
Consumer News Latest News Money News National News
Home » Latest News » Money News » Consumer News » US utilities seek sun…
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

Consumer News