PSA Peugeot Citroen profits up as it eyes buy of GM’s Opel

PARIS (AP) — French carmaker PSA Group saw its profits jump last year and is giving dividends for the first time since 2011, burnishing its image as it weighs a buyout of General Motors’ money-losing European operations.

While revenues last year were largely stable, PSA’a 2016 financial results Thursday reflected the company’s marked recovery since a bailout by Chinese investors and the French state three years ago.

Group income was 1.7 billion euros, up from 899 million in 2015, attributed in part to a faster-than-expected cost-cutting. It also announced plans for a 48 euro cents dividend per share, its first in six years.

In vaunting the 2016 results, PSA Chairman Carlos Tavares said his company is “now very, very close to becoming the benchmark of the automotive industry in terms of efficiency and effectiveness.”

PSA did not release new information about its talks with GM over a possible takeover of Germany-based Opel and its U.K. brand Vauxhaull, which would create Europe’s No. 2 carmaker by market share, behind Volkswagen.

The prospect has raised concerns about job cuts around Europe, a politically sensitive issue in election years in Germany and France. The German and French economy ministers are expected to discuss the potential deal at a meeting in Paris on Thursday.

Opel employee representatives and union leaders in Germany say they will push to keep current jobs and factories, and Britain’s biggest trade union has demanded Thursday that the government protect Vauxhaull as Britain prepares to leave the EU and PSA considers a buyout.

PSA and GM said last week they are considering expanding their current cooperation, including a possible PSA purchase of Opel. Detroit-based GM has been trying to boost prospects for its European business, which last made a full-year profit there in 1999.

Beyond Europe, Tavares acknowledged that PSA is frustrated with lost market share in China, but said PSA hopes to double sales in Iran this year after the lifting of sanctions allowed the French carmaker to revive activities there.

The chief financial officer said PSA took a “big hit” on currency volatility, especially in Argentina and in Britain after its vote to leave the European Union.