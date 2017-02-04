4:46 pm, February 5, 2017
Maserati North America recalls at least 39,381 vehicles

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 4:11 pm 02/04/2017 04:11pm
Maserati North America is recalling at least 39,381 vehicles after it discovered two separate defects that could cause fires.

In certain 2014-2017 Quattroporte, Ghibli, and Levante vehicles, the luxury automaker says that adjusting the front seat may cause the seat wiring harness to rub against metal points, which could eventually lead the seat to malfunction. In rare cases, it could result in an electrical short and risk of fire. The company expects to begin the recall of 39,381 vehicles for the defect on March 21.

In a separate case, Maserati said that certain 2014-2015 Quattroporte and Ghibli vehicles have fuel lines that may leak fuel. It expects to begin the recall of 10,879 vehicles for the defect on Feb. 28.

