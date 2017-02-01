9:49 am, February 1, 2017
Markets Right Now: US stocks open higher; Apple jumps

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017 9:41 am 02/01/2017 09:41am
NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Encouraging news on hiring and a strong earnings report from Apple helped send U.S. stocks higher in early trading.

Apple jumped 5 percent early Wednesday, the biggest gain in the Dow Jones industrial average, after reporting a day earlier that the iPhone snapped out of the first sales slump in its history.

In economic news, payroll provider ADP reported that U.S. companies ramped up hiring in January.

The Dow rose 95 points, or 0.5 percent, to 19,961.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 9 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,288. The Nasdaq composite climbed 42 point, or 0.8 percent, at 5,657.

