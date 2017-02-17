7:58 am, February 17, 2017
Washington, DC
Man convicted of running over woman, dragging body 3 miles

By The Associated Press February 17, 2017 7:42 am 02/17/2017 07:42am
DEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — A judge has convicted a Massachusetts man of running over a Wrentham (REN’-thum) hotel worker four years ago and dragging her body more than 3 miles.

The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office says 25-year-old Moses Acloque, of Norwood, was convicted on Tuesday of charges including motor vehicle homicide and leaving the scene of an accident after causing death. Sentencing is planned for mid-March.

Authorities say Acloque was squatting in a vacant room at the Arbor Inn on U.S. Route 1. Hotel management confronted him in November 2013.

Police say Acloque tried to flee in a truck, but hit 58-year-old Kanchanben Patel, who became stuck under the vehicle and was dragged for miles into Foxborough.

Patel’s body became dislodged after Acloque pulled into the parking lot behind a restaurant near Gillette Stadium.

