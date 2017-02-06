3:06 pm, February 7, 2017
71° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Consumer News

Home » Latest News » Money News » Consumer News » Dollar General says it…

Dollar General says it will add 10,000 jobs this year

By The Associated Press February 6, 2017 12:35 pm 02/06/2017 12:35pm
Share
FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2013, file photo, customers exit a Dollar General store in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dollar General Corp. says it plans to create 10,000 jobs this year tied to the opening of 1,000 stores and two distribution centers.

The discount retailer says the new jobs will increase its workforce by about 9 percent. The company says that as of last August it had 119,000 employees and operated 14 distribution centers and 13,000 stores in 43 states.

The Goodlettsville, Tennessee, based company reported more than $20 billion in sales in fiscal 2015.

The company reported weak earnings last quarter, citing lower food prices and a cut in food-stamp benefits in several states that forced low-income customers to trim spending.

Topics:
business Consumer News Dollar General employment Latest News Money News retail
Home » Latest News » Money News » Consumer News » Dollar General says it…
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Super Bowl

See photos from one of the wildest Super Bowls in history.

Recommended
Latest

Consumer News