7:45 am, February 9, 2017
37° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
CLOSINGS Check the list for which schools are closed and which are opening late.

Consumer News

Home » Latest News » Money News » Consumer News » Coke tops Street 4Q forecasts

Coke tops Street 4Q forecasts

By The Associated Press February 9, 2017 7:24 am 02/09/2017 07:24am
Share
FILE - In this Monday, May 5, 2014, file photo, various flavors of Powerade, a Coca-Cola brand, are photographed in San Francisco. The Coca-Cola Company reports financial earnings Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — Coca-Cola Co. is reporting fourth-quarter net income of $550 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, came to 37 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The world’s largest beverage maker posted revenue of $9.41 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.1 billion.

Coke shares have risen slightly more than 1 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has increased 2.5 percent. The stock has decreased 1.5 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KO

_____

Keywords: Coca-Cola, Earnings Report, Priority Earnings

Topics:
Consumer News Latest News Money News
Home » Latest News » Money News » Consumer News » Coke tops Street 4Q forecasts
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

10 lesser-known romantic songs

Here are 10 romantic songs that won't bore the fun out of your love live — or remind you of someone else.

Recommended
Latest

Consumer News