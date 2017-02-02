Average US 30-year mortgage rate unchanged at 4.19 percent

WASHINGTON (AP) — Long-term mortgage rates have barely budged, after marking their first increase of the year last week.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate on 30-year fixed-rate loans is unchanged this week at 4.19 percent. That’s still sharply higher than the 30-year rate that averaged 3.65 percent for all of 2016, the lowest level recorded from records going back to 1971. A year ago, the benchmark rate stood at 3.72 percent.

The average for a 15-year mortgage ticked up this week to 3.41 percent from 3.40 percent last week.