4 sales to shop in February — and what to buy

If you’ve had your wallet on lockdown since the holidays, now is maybe the time to loosen those chains. February brings some deep discounts — from Valentine’s Day gifts to smartphone upgrades and tax software — so it’s prime time for treating yourself and others.

Valentine’s Day sales. Valentine’s Day is approaching, and conveniently, the prices are just right on accessories like jewelry, handbags, watches and belts. Jewelry, in particular, will be deeply discounted at multiple stores. At Overstock.com, the La Preciosa Sterling Silver Curved Oval Hoop Earrings, a twist on the classic hoop, are reduced from an MSPR of $136.99 to $22.99. That’s 83 percent off. For a statement piece with a little edge, consider the Sterling Silver Black Spinel Ring, at $66.50, which is 65 percent off $190 at Kohl’s.

If she needs a new handbag, Macy’s is having a sale worth perusing. The Giani Bernini Nappa Leather Smartphone Crossbody is available in three colors and is the ideal size for a night out with friends, and for concerts and travel. At $23.49, it’s 74 percent off the original price of $89.50. For a roomy handbag with timeless style, the Calvin Klein Saffiano Leather Tote is available in two colors and is $141, a markdown from $188.

Is your valentine always late? Take advantage of discounts on watches. Deals from eBay on watches will save you as much as 92 percent. The Citizen Eco-Drive Perpetual Calendar Chronograph Men’s Watch is marked down from $415 to $177.99. Looking for sporty and colorful? The ESQ by Movado Men’s Quartz Watch is available in five vibrant colors. They are priced at $29.99, which is an incredible 85 percent savings off the list price of $195. These watches are brand new with tags.

Every guy needs a nice belt for his khakis and dress pants. If his go-to belt is looking a bit worn, Nordstrom is offering 50 percent off on several styles from their Nordstrom Men’s Shop brand. At $24.75 after the discount, you can’t go wrong.

Presidents Day weekend. Presidents Day weekend presents an opportunity to skip town, but if you’re opting for a staycation, plan for an afternoon at the mall. As you window shop, keep your eyes peeled for home sales. At the JCPenney home sale, get 20 percent off with your JCPenney card, or 15 percent off with other payment methods through Feb. 20 with the code DECORATE. Ashley Furniture is having a huge home sale through Feb. 20, with deals up to 25 percent off sitewide, plus 24-month special financing.

Phone upgrades. Time to replace that cracked or outdated phone? The latest smartphone innovations featured at the Consumer Electronics Show in January usually don’t reach stores until spring. But to clear shelf space for the new models, smartphone retailers will be offering deep discounts this month — often the deepest of the year — on existing stock. Deals will most likely sweeten later in February, but there are still some good ones now. Sprint has a strong family deal: Free Samsung Galaxy J3’s for your whole crew with the purchase of any full-priced smartphone and 24-month installment billing. Verizon has a 50 percent off deal on Moto Z Droid phones, and Credo Mobile is offering new customers a free Apple iPhone SE 16GB (value $399) with a two-year plan.

Tax time. April seems far away, but you know from experience that a head start can’t hurt, especially because of the deals on software and downloads that are on offer this month. This time of year is crunch time for tax software retailers and service providers. Competition is stiff, so they are offering competitive prices. Ebates has a deal on online products from TurboTax: save 20 percent plus get 7.5 percent cash back. This deal ends Feb. 19, so act fast. All H&R Block online products are $10 off, and you can get 15 percent off your tax return at EZTaxReturn.com with the code COUPON from Coupons.com.

Remember, any time you shop, always visit sites and stores directly to get a sense for prices, but also take a moment to visit your favorite deal sites or apps to make sure that you have found the lowest price.

