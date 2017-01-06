6:19 am, January 6, 2017
32° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
2 ALERTS  

Consumer News

Home » Latest News » Money News » Consumer News » Yahoo deletes Trump tweet…

Yahoo deletes Trump tweet that included racist slur

By The Associated Press January 6, 2017 6:18 am 01/06/2017 06:18am
Share

Yahoo Finance says it accidently tweeted out a racial epithet when promoting a story about the cost of President-elect Donald Trump’s plans to increase the size of the U.S. Navy.

The headline for the story on Yahoo Finance is, “Trump Wants a Much Bigger Navy: Here’s How Much It’ll Cost.” But when it was tweeted Thursday, the word “bigger” had an ‘n’ as its first letter instead of a ‘b.’

The tweet was deleted and Yahoo Finance tweeted an apology , chalking up the mishap to a spelling error.

The company didn’t immediately respond to a request for further comment from The Associated Press.

Yahoo’s mistake quickly became a trending topic on Twitter.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Consumer News Inauguration Day 2017 Latest News Money News
Home » Latest News » Money News » Consumer News » Yahoo deletes Trump tweet…
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Around the White House

Holiday celebrations. Concerts. Everyday living. The official residence of the Obama family is always busy. Check out these memorable photos.

Recommended
Latest

Consumer News