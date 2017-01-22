2:20 pm, January 22, 2017
US gas prices drop a cent over 2 weeks to $2.36 a gallon

By The Associated Press January 22, 2017 2:05 pm 01/22/2017 02:05pm
CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline fell just over 1 cent nationally during the past two weeks, to $2.36.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg said Sunday that the drop mostly results from a dip in crude oil costs. Lundberg says the current price is 46 cents a gallon above what it was a year ago.

Gas in San Diego was the highest in the continental United States at an average of $2.82 a gallon Friday. The lowest average was in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at $2.05 a gallon.

The U.S. average diesel price is $2.57, up a penny from two weeks ago.

