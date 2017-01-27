6:08 am, January 27, 2017
43° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Consumer News

Home » Latest News » Money News » Consumer News » Tesco merges with Booker…

Tesco merges with Booker in $4.7 billion deal

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 5:23 am 01/27/2017 05:23am
Share

LONDON (AP) — Tesco, Britain’s biggest supermarket chain, has agreed to buy food wholesaler Booker Group for 3.7 billion pounds ($4.7 billion), as it seeks to boost growth by supplying products to rivals such as convenience stores and independent retailers.

Tesco says it will pay the equivalent of 205.3 pence in cash and stock for each Booker share, 12 percent more than the closing price on Jan. 26.

CEO Dave Lewis says the merger will “enhance Tesco’s growth prospects by creating the U.K.’s leading food business with combined expertise in retail, wholesale, supply chain and digital.”

Analyst Richard Lim of Retail Economics says Tesco’s “laser-like focus on the core U.K. food business is cutting deeper down the supply chain.”

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Consumer News Latest News Money News
Home » Latest News » Money News » Consumer News » Tesco merges with Booker…
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Consumer News