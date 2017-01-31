9:42 am, February 1, 2017
RV maker Jayco to create 300-plus jobs with expansion

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 3:11 pm 01/31/2017 03:11pm
MIDDLEBURY, Ind. (AP) — Thor Industries Inc. has announced plans to expand its northern Indiana operations of recreation vehicle manufacturer Jayco and create more than 300 new jobs.

The announcement late Monday afternoon says the expansion of more than 400,000 square feet in Middlebury is due to the growing demand for Jayco’s travel trailers, fifth wheels, toy haulers and motorhomes.

The expansion about 30 miles east of South Bend includes two manufacturing plants, including one that’s expected to begin operations in early February and add about 200 jobs. The second plant is expected to begin operations by mid-June.

Another Thor subsidiary, Keystone RV, broke ground in November on two new manufacturing plants in Goshen that will create more than 250 jobs. The buildings are expected to be completed this spring.

