Consumer News

Head of German railway quits abruptly after 8 years

By The Associated Press January 30, 2017 9:04 am 01/30/2017 09:04am
FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2013 file photo Ruediger Grube, CEO of German railway operator Deutsche Bahn AG, smiles as he arrives for a closed-doors conference organized by German newspaper Die Welt in Berlin (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, file)

BERLIN (AP) — The head of Germany’s national railway has resigned abruptly after nearly eight years at the helm of the government-owned company.

Deutsche Bahn said that its board of directors on Monday approved CEO Ruediger Grube’s request to step down with immediate effect.

It didn’t give reasons for Grube’s move. German media reported that his resignation was triggered by an argument over details of a planned contract extension.

Deutsche Bahn said that a decision on a successor will be made soon. In practice, that is a decision for Germany’s governing parties.

Chief financial officer Richard Lutz will take over the CEO’s duties on an interim basis.

