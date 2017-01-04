GM, Shake Shack and Gap climb while UniFirst slumps

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:

General Motors Co., up $1.94 to $37.09

Automakers reported their December sales and GM posted strong growth.

Shake Shack Inc., up $2.77 to $38.90

The burger chain will be added to the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 index after the close of trading.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc., up $1.05 to $14.83

The price of copper climbed and shares of mining companies, as well as those of basic materials makers, moved higher.

UniFirst Corp., down $6 to $139

The uniform provider reported weak quarterly results and cut its guidance. It cited reduced demand from the energy industry.

Hess Corp., down 89 cents to $61.93

Energy companies traded lower despite an increase in the price of oil.

Gap Inc., up 72 cents to $24.20

Retailers made some of the strongest gains.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc., up $1.11 to $23.63

Gamco Asset Management increased its stake in the rental car company to 5.1 percent.

Advisory Board Co., down 95 cents to $33.45

The consulting company said it will cut 5.7 percent of its jobs after weak sales in late 2016.

