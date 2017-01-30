9:27 am, January 31, 2017
37° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT Listen live to the confirmation hearing of attorney general nominee Jeff Sessions at about 9:30 a.m.

Consumer News

Home » Latest News » Money News » Consumer News » Ex-investment fund analyst convicted…

Ex-investment fund analyst convicted in insider-trading case

By The Associated Press January 30, 2017 5:34 pm 01/30/2017 05:34pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — A former investment fund analyst for Michael Dell’s personal investment firm has been convicted in New York City of insider-trading charges.

The Manhattan federal court jury returned its verdict against John Afriyie on Monday. The one-time analyst at MSD Capital was convicted of securities fraud and wire fraud charges.

A second phase of the trial is now underway as the jury determines how much money the East Windsor, New Jersey, man must forfeit. The government is seeking to force him to surrender $2.6 million. Defense lawyers say he should be able to keep hundreds of thousands of dollars unrelated to insider-trading charges.

Afriyie has been held without bail since he failed last week to show up for his first day of trial.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Consumer News Latest News Money News National News
Home » Latest News » Money News » Consumer News » Ex-investment fund analyst convicted…
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Snow dusts DC region

A light dust of snow early Monday, Jan. 30 coated parts of Maryland, Virginia and D.C. in a world of white. See photos from around the area.

Recommended
Latest

Consumer News