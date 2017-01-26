10:27 am, January 26, 2017
Average US 30-year mortgage rate rises to 4.19 percent

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 10:17 am 01/26/2017 10:17am
This Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016, photo shows a house for sale, in Miami. On Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, Freddie Mac reports on the week’s average U.S. mortgage rates. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Long-term US mortgage rates rose this week after three weeks of declines, marking their first increase of the year.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the rate on 30-year fixed-rate loans climbed to an average 4.19 percent from 4.09 percent last week. That was still sharply higher than a 30-year rate that averaged 3.65 percent for all of 2016, the lowest level recorded from records going back to 1971. A year ago, the benchmark rate stood at 3.79 percent.

The average for a 15-year mortgage increased to 3.40 percent from 3.34 percent last week.

