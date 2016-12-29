10:30 am, December 29, 2016
43° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Consumer News

Home » Latest News » Money News » Consumer News » US mortgage rates rise…

US mortgage rates rise to highest level in more than 2 years

By The Associated Press December 29, 2016 10:00 am 12/29/2016 10:00am
Share

Long-term U.S. mortgage rates edged up this week to the highest levels in more than two years. Investors are bidding up rates under the belief that inflation and economic growth will rise with the incoming Trump administration. Long-term mortgage rates have risen nine straight weeks.

Current avg Last week 52-week high 52-week low
30-year fixed 4.32 percent 4.30 percent 4.32 percent 3.41 percent
15-year fixed 3.55 percent 3.52 percent 3.55 percent 2.72 percent
5-year adjustable 3.30 percent 3.32 percent 3.32 percent 2.68 percent

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Consumer News Latest News Money News
Home » Latest News » Money News » Consumer News » US mortgage rates rise…
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Top photos of 2016

The Associated Press has photographers around the world. Here are some of the best photos they took in 2016.

Recommended
Latest

Consumer News