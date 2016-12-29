3:03 pm, December 29, 2016
Pay to rise for millions as 19 states increase minimum wage

By The Associated Press December 29, 2016 3:00 pm 12/29/2016 03:00pm
FILE- In this April 4, 2016 file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signs a law that will gradually raise New York's minimum wage to $15, at the Javits Convention Center, in New York. New York joins 18 other states by raising its minimum wage in 2017. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, Pool, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Millions of workers across the U.S. will see their pay increase as 19 states bump up their minimum wages as the new year begins.

California, New York and Michigan are among the states with increases taking effect Saturday or Sunday.

Massachusetts and Washington state will have the highest new minimum wages at $11 per hour. California will raise its wage to $10.

New York state is taking a regional approach, with the wage rising to $11 in New York City, $10 in its suburbs and $9.70 upstate.

Voters in Arizona, Maine, Colorado and Washington approved increases in this year’s election. Seven other states are automatically raising the wage based on indexing.

New York City fast-food worker and labor organizer Alvin Major says the increases will help many workers get by.

