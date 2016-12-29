3:04 pm, December 29, 2016
BREAKING NEWS President Barack Obama orders sanctions against Russian officials, intelligence services in response to election hacking.

Minnesota company identifies victims in Florida plane crash

By The Associated Press December 29, 2016 2:52 pm 12/29/2016 02:52pm
PORT ORANGE, Fla. (AP) — A Minnesota company has announced that its president and his friend were the victims of a central Florida plane crash earlier this week.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal (https://goo.gl/4K6WXx ) reports Independent Technologies, Inc. released a statement Thursday naming one of the victims as its president, Daryl Ingalsbe of Spicer, Minnesota. The other victim was Deb Solsrud of New London, Minnesota.

Officials say the Epic LT single-engine aircraft had taken off in Tennessee on Tuesday and was preparing to land at a private airport near Daytona Beach when it crashed into a nearby yard.

Ingalsbe owned a home in the Spruce Creek community, which surrounds the private airport.

Heavy fog had diverted several commercial flights from nearby Daytona Beach International Airport. Investigators haven’t said if weather was factor in the crash.

Information from: Daytona Beach (Fla.) News-Journal, http://www.news-journalonline.com

