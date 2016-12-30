4:37 pm, December 30, 2016
Delivery drivers vote to strike Minnesota auto parts company

By The Associated Press December 30, 2016 4:30 pm 12/30/2016 04:30pm
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Delivery drivers from Teamsters Local 120 voted unanimously to strike O’Reilly Auto Parts in Minnesota unless the company agrees to a renewed labor contract that increases pay and safety standards.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports (http://strib.mn/2iqoXpO ) that union officials announced the move Friday in a statement.

O’Reilly spokesman Mark Mertz says the union has misrepresented the position that the company has taken through the course of negotiations regarding pay and safety issues.

The workers deliver auto parts to most of O’Reilly Auto’s 99 retail stores across Minnesota from a distribution center in Brooklyn Park. They have worked without a contract since Dec. 10. They’ve been negotiating with the company since September.

A union representative says talks resumed Friday but declined to comment beyond the union’s statement.

___

Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com

