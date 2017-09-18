Sources: Trump encouraged Corker to run for Senate again

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — President Donald Trump is encouraging Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee to run for another term, according to two people familiar with a meeting between the two Republicans at the White House last week.

The Friday meeting was the first between Corker and Trump since they clashed over the president’s comments about a violent white supremacist rally in Virginia last month.

The people familiar with the discussion declined to be identified because they were not authorized to discuss the conversation publicly. The White House declined comment.

Corker is chairman of the influential Senate Foreign Relations Committee. He has so far declined to say whether he will seek a third term.

One Tennessee Republican announced last week that he will run for the nomination, and at least two others are considering bids.

