501.5
Home » Latest News » Government News » Congress News » Sources: Trump encouraged Corker…

Sources: Trump encouraged Corker to run for Senate again

By The Associated Press September 18, 2017 6:46 pm 09/18/2017 06:46pm
Share

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — President Donald Trump is encouraging Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee to run for another term, according to two people familiar with a meeting between the two Republicans at the White House last week.

The Friday meeting was the first between Corker and Trump since they clashed over the president’s comments about a violent white supremacist rally in Virginia last month.

The people familiar with the discussion declined to be identified because they were not authorized to discuss the conversation publicly. The White House declined comment.

Corker is chairman of the influential Senate Foreign Relations Committee. He has so far declined to say whether he will seek a third term.

One Tennessee Republican announced last week that he will run for the nomination, and at least two others are considering bids.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Congress News Government News Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Emmy Highlights

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards were presented Sunday night in Los Angeles at the Microsoft Theater. See photos and a list of winners.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?