Prosecutor blasts court for decision on oldest US synagogue

By The Associated Press September 7, 2017 6:32 pm 09/07/2017 06:32pm
FILE - In this Thursday, May 28, 2015 file photo, the Touro Synagogue, the nation's oldest, stands in Newport, R.I. Rhode Island’s attorney general is criticizing an appeals court decision handing ownership of the nation’s oldest synagogue to a congregation in New York, saying it ignored state law and “overwhelming evidence” presented at trial and strips the Jewish community in Newport of the historic site. Democrat Peter Kilmartin filed papers Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, supporting a rehearing of the Touro Synagogue case at the appeals court in Boston.(AP Photo/Stephan Savoia, File)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island’s attorney general is criticizing an appeals court decision handing ownership of the nation’s oldest synagogue to a congregation in New York, saying it ignored state law and “overwhelming evidence” presented at trial and strips the Jewish community in Newport of the historic site.

Democrat Peter Kilmartin filed papers Thursday supporting a rehearing of the Touro Synagogue case at the appeals court in Boston.

The New York congregation is the nation’s oldest Jewish congregation. It was victorious in the bitter fight with the congregation that worships at Touro.

Kilmartin says the litigation is of “exceptional importance” to the people of Rhode Island and the nation. He says last month’s decision jeopardizes the goal of ensuring Touro remains an active place of worship for Newport’s Jewish community.

