Mnuchin: Congress needs to tie Harvey aid to debt limit bill

By The Associated Press September 4, 2017 3:41 am 09/04/2017 03:41am
FILE - In this Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, file photo, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks during a news briefing at the White House in Washington. Mnuchin is calling on Congress to combine a $7.9 billion disaster relief package for Hurricane Harvey with a contentious increase in the nation's debt limit. He says it’s time to "put politics aside" so storm victims can get the help they need.” Trump plans to meet with congressional leaders from both parties this week. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress needs to combine a $7.9 billion disaster relief package for Harvey with a contentious increase in the nation’s borrowing limit. That’s from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who says it’s needed to ensure storm victims in Texas get the help they need.

Mnuchin said on Fox News Sunday that if Congress appropriates the money, there must be enough available to cover the Harvey aid.

President Donald Trump visited storm-ravaged areas in Texas over the weekend, expressing hope for speedy congressional action on Harvey aid.

But some House conservatives are opposed to directly pairing disaster aid with an increase in the debt limit, saying it sends the wrong message on overall government spending. Democrats have also been cool to the approach.

