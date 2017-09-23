201.5
McCain’s moment: Ailing senator plays spoiler again for GOP

By The Associated Press September 23, 2017 12:35 pm 09/23/2017 12:35pm
FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2009, file photo, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. listens during remarks of the Fiscal Responsibility Summit, hosted by President Barack Obama in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Longtime friends and advisers of McCain say they’re not surprised by his decision in September 2017 to oppose a last-ditch Republican effort to overhaul the nation’s health care law. McCain objected to the legislation in part because Senate GOP leaders wanted a vote without holding hearings or debate.(AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, file)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Longtime friends and advisers of Sen. John McCain say they’re not surprised by his decision to oppose a last-ditch Republican effort to overhaul the nation’s health care law.

McCain objected to the legislation in part because Senate GOP leaders wanted a vote without holding hearings or debate. The Arizona senator has made a return to “regular order” in the Senate a priority since he came back to Congress following a cancer diagnosis.

McCain’s decision likely kills the GOP effort, and that’s disappointing to many in the party.

It’s the second time McCain has upended a Republican-led health care effort since his brain cancer diagnosis this year.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Congress News Government News Latest News
