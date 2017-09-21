201.5
Home » Latest News » Government News » Congress News » Lawmaker condemns student video…

Lawmaker condemns student video depicting police beheading

By The Associated Press September 21, 2017 12:59 pm 09/21/2017 12:59pm
Share

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin state lawmaker has condemned a college student’s video depicting the beheading of a police officer as an attempt to incite violence.

The video shows University of Wisconsin-Madison students dressed as officers wearing pig masks, including one leading a black student to a noose made of the U.S. flag. Later, a machete-wielding black student chases the officers before the video cuts to a frame of the student holding a bloody, decapitated pig mask.

Republican Sen. Steve Nass calls the video “vile” in a statement Wednesday, saying police and the university should hold the students accountable.

The university said in a statement that it condemns and rejects the video’s “glorification of violence,” but that “all citizens have the rights to express political beliefs that others may find objectionable.”

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Congress News Education News Government News Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Total Queries: 254
Array
(
    [2] => Array
        (
            [0] => SELECT SQL_CALC_FOUND_ROWS  wfed_posts.ID FROM wfed_posts  INNER JOIN wfed_postmeta ON ( wfed_posts.ID = wfed_postmeta.post_id ) WHERE 1=1  AND ( 
  wfed_posts.post_date > '2017-09-14 13:17:37'
) AND ( 
  ( wfed_postmeta.meta_key = '_yoast_wpseo_newssitemap-standout' AND wfed_postmeta.meta_value = 'on' )
) AND wfed_posts.post_type IN ('post', 'page', 'attachment') AND ((wfed_posts.post_status = 'publish')) GROUP BY wfed_posts.ID ORDER BY wfed_posts.post_date DESC LIMIT 0, 14 /* From [federalnewsradio.com/front-page-headlines/] in [/nas/content/live/wfedtest/wp-content/plugins/wpseo-news/classes/class-meta-box.php:185] */
            [1] => 0.0105860233307
            [2] => require('wp-blog-header.php'), require_once('wp-load.php'), require_once('wp-config.php'), require_once('wp-settings.php'), do_action('plugins_loaded'), WP_Hook->do_action, WP_Hook->apply_filters, call_user_func_array, wpseo_init, WPSEO_Meta::init, apply_filters('add_extra_wpseo_meta_fields'), WP_Hook->apply_filters, call_user_func_array, WPSEO_News_Meta_Box->add_meta_fields_to_wpseo_meta, WPSEO_News_Meta_Box->get_meta_boxes, WPSEO_News_Meta_Box->standout_description, WPSEO_News_Meta_Box->standouts_used, WP_Query->__construct, WP_Query->query, WP_Query->get_posts
        )

)

Don't Miss

Hurricane Maria strikes

A busy, destructive hurricane season this year continues. Soon after Irma, Hurricane Maria took aim at the Caribbean. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?