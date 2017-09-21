Lawmaker condemns student video depicting police beheading

Array ( [2] => Array ( [0] => SELECT SQL_CALC_FOUND_ROWS wfed_posts.ID FROM wfed_posts INNER JOIN wfed_postmeta ON ( wfed_posts.ID = wfed_postmeta.post_id ) WHERE 1=1 AND ( wfed_posts.post_date > '2017-09-14 13:17:37' ) AND ( ( wfed_postmeta.meta_key = '_yoast_wpseo_newssitemap-standout' AND wfed_postmeta.meta_value = 'on' ) ) AND wfed_posts.post_type IN ('post', 'page', 'attachment') AND ((wfed_posts.post_status = 'publish')) GROUP BY wfed_posts.ID ORDER BY wfed_posts.post_date DESC LIMIT 0, 14 /* From [federalnewsradio.com/front-page-headlines/] in [/nas/content/live/wfedtest/wp-content/plugins/wpseo-news/classes/class-meta-box.php:185] */ [1] => 0.0105860233307 [2] => require('wp-blog-header.php'), require_once('wp-load.php'), require_once('wp-config.php'), require_once('wp-settings.php'), do_action('plugins_loaded'), WP_Hook->do_action, WP_Hook->apply_filters, call_user_func_array, wpseo_init, WPSEO_Meta::init, apply_filters('add_extra_wpseo_meta_fields'), WP_Hook->apply_filters, call_user_func_array, WPSEO_News_Meta_Box->add_meta_fields_to_wpseo_meta, WPSEO_News_Meta_Box->get_meta_boxes, WPSEO_News_Meta_Box->standout_description, WPSEO_News_Meta_Box->standouts_used, WP_Query->__construct, WP_Query->query, WP_Query->get_posts ) )
A busy, destructive hurricane season this year continues. Soon after Irma, Hurricane Maria took aim at the Caribbean. See photos.
Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!
What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?