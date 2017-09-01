Jared Kushner was the surprise guest at NC fundraiser

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, attended a fundraiser for a House Republican who heads the conservative Freedom Caucus.

That’s the word from Rep. Mark Meadows of North Carolina. In a message Friday, Meadows told The Associated Press that Kushner was in North Carolina Thursday night as a surprise guest for a previously scheduled fundraiser.

Meadows said they were able to talk about family-leave policy and the opioid crisis. Meadows added: “He came in his personal capacity and at his personal expense but everyone was grateful for his willingness to come to NC.”

Kushner is married to Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, and serves as an adviser to the president.

Politico first reported on Kushner’s attendance at the fundraiser.

