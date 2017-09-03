501.5
3 members of Congress arrested at Trump Tower protest

By The Associated Press September 19, 2017 2:34 pm 09/19/2017 02:34pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Three Democratic members of Congress have been arrested at a protest outside Trump Tower.

U.S. Reps Raul Grijalva, of Arizona; Luis Gutierrez, of Illinois; and Adriano Espaillat, of New York, were among a small group of demonstrators who sat down in the street on Fifth Avenue Tuesday afternoon and refused to move.

The Democratic speaker of New York’s City Council, Melissa Mark-Viverito, also was handcuffed and led away.

The protesters were demanding that Congress pass legislation protecting thousands of young immigrants from deportation.

Protest organizers had said prior to the event that the lawmakers planned to get arrested.

President Donald Trump delivered an address at the United Nations earlier Tuesday. The Republican is scheduled to stay at Trump Tower this evening, but wasn’t present for the protest.

