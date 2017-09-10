10 Things to Know for Thursday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Thursday:

1. WHO’S PROMISING BIG TAX CUTS

Trump and congressional Republicans unveil the first major revamp of the nation’s tax code in a generation.

2. MARIA REGAINS STRENGTH IN ATLANTIC

The storm becomes a hurricane again, pushing water over both sides of North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

3. RICK PITINO FAILS TO SURVIVE LATEST SCANDAL

The Louisville coach, whose program is already reeling from a sex scandal, is placed on unpaid administrative leave — “effectively fired,” his lawyer says — amid a nationwide federal bribery investigation that has rocked college basketball.

4. IRAN URGES TRUMP TO CHECK HIS FACTS

The nation’s top diplomat scolds the president for a tweet about an Iranian missile launch that U.S. authorities agree did not occur.

5. OJ SIMPSON COULD BE FREE BY MONDAY

The process is in motion that will culminate in the release of the former football player, actor and TV pitchman’s release from a Nevada prison.

6. NO SAFE HAVEN FOR ROHINGYA MUSLIMS

The head of the U.N.’s migration agency warns about increasing reports of sexual violence directed at the refugees newly arrived in Bangladesh from Myanmar.

7. HEIR TO THRONE BRINGING DYNAMISM TO SAUDI ARABIA

This week’s royal decree ordering an end to the ban on women driving is the most dramatic of the domestic changes being ushered in by 32-year-old Mohammed bin Salman.

8. WHAT’S ON AMAZON’S WISH LIST

The company wants voice-controlled devices featuring its digital assistant Alexa to become as ubiquitous in people’s homes as televisions.

9. MILESTONE NEAR FOR TV ZOMBIES

“The Walking Dead” will reach its 100th episode when it kicks off Season 8.

10. WHICH NBA STARS ARE BACK IN ALIGNMENT

Dwyane Wade signs a one-year, $2.3 million deal with the Cavaliers that reunites him with LeBron James.

