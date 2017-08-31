Republican Sen. Toomey predicts quick aid to Harvey victims

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey (TOO’-mee) predicts Congress will move quickly on an emergency aid package for victims of Hurricane Harvey when lawmakers return from their August recess next week.

The Republican said Thursday he expects legislation that will “provide immediate assistance” and help Harvey victims “get the services and care that they need urgently.”

He says Harvey aid could be paired with a stopgap spending bill to avert a government shutdown and increase the government’s borrowing authority.

Toomey spoke Thursday at a televised town hall.

Protesters outside call the town hall a sham, noting the studio audience is limited to 54 people. They say Toomey should meet with a wider range of constituents in a larger venue.

Toomey says he takes questions from constituents all the time and isn’t interested “in a disruptive event.”

