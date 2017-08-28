501.5
Martin Luther King Jr. statue to be unveiled in Atlanta

By The Associated Press August 28, 2017 9:16 am 08/28/2017 09:16am
In this Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017 photo, a model of a statue artist Martin Dawe, rear, sculpted paying tribute to civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., stands at right as the finished statue is covered at rear left, at Dawe's studio in Atlanta. More than three years after Georgia lawmakers endorsed the project, a statue paying tribute to King will be installed and unveiled on the state Capitol grounds Monday, Aug. 28. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

ATLANTA (AP) — A statue paying tribute to civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. is being installed on the state Capitol grounds in Atlanta.

The unveiling of the statue on Monday comes more than three years after Georgia lawmakers endorsed the project.

Officials had to negotiate with King’s family for the right to use his image. Then an artist was selected for the project, only to be killed in a motorcycle accident. After a lengthy screening, sculptor Martin Dawe was chosen to replace him.

Dawe said he knew other tributes to King had been criticized and he set one goal: Make the 8-foot (2-meter) statue look like the man.

The statue is scheduled to be unveiled at 10 a.m. Monday.

