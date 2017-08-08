501.5
Home » Latest News » Government News » Congress News » Kansas City voters approve…

Kansas City voters approve minimum wage hike

By The Associated Press August 8, 2017 11:03 pm 08/08/2017 11:03pm
Share

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City voters have agreed to raise the local minimum wage, ignoring a law Missouri legislators enacted earlier this year that bars cities from setting their own rates.

Under the proposal approved Tuesday, Kansas City’s minimum wage would increase from $7.70 to $10 on Aug. 24. But it may only be in place for a few days because the new state rules take effect on Aug. 28.

Though largely symbolic because of the state law, the Kansas City vote calls for annual rate hikes starting Sept. 1, 2019. It would eventually reach $15 per hour in 2022.

Advocacy groups also launched a petition drive Tuesday seeking to let Missouri voters decide next year whether to raise the state’s minimum wage to $12 an hour by 2023.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Congress News Government News Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Photos: Tysons Corner through the years

Tysons Corner has changed drastically over the last few decades. Take a look at photos from the last 90 years of the area of Fairfax County.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?