Immigrant groups urge Florida GOP lawmakers to oppose Trump

MIAMI (AP) — More than 100 immigration rights activists are urging Republican lawmakers in Florida to firmly oppose President Donald Trump’s proposals to increase funding for immigration enforcement as deadlines for budget decisions near in Congress.

Advocates from Texas, New Mexico and Washington D.C. expressed anger Tuesday at Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart for backing a spending bill that gives $1.6 million for Trump’s controversial border wall. Other bills would add immigration agents and judges.

Activists targeted Diaz-Balart because he is a House Appropriations Committee member. They’re also concerned that other Cuban-American representatives in South Florida will side with the administration.

One demonstrator, Dian Alarcon, said Diaz-Balart’s office told a smaller group Tuesday the border wall measure would not likely pass the Senate. Diaz-Balart’s aide Cesar Gonzalez told reporters he would not comment.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.