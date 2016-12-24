Santa Claus and friends waterski before their big night

St. Nick et al. hit the Potomac as part of the annual Skiing Santa event near Old Town Alexandria.

Santa and his reindeer found some time to waterski Saturday near Old Town Alexandria. (Photo courtesy Craig Marr)

WASHINGTON — Santa Claus actually had time on Christmas Eve to get in some waterskiing near Old Town Alexandria.

After wishing everyone “Merry Christmas” he was off Saturday on the Potomac River along with his hydrofoiling elves and skiing reindeer.

And naturally, the Grinch was on a jetski causing trouble.

It was the 31th year for the Skiing Santa event, which is a Christmas Eve favorite around these parts. This is the third year that it was held in Old Town Alexandria.

Jacob Bosley, 12, said he and his family have been coming for years to see the Skiing Santa show. His favorite part? “We like the elf on the jet ski in the water.”

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments

Follow @WTOP on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

© 2016 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.