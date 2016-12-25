3:47 am, December 25, 2016
Christmas News

President Obama, first lady Michelle Obama wish America merry Christmas

By Abigail Constantino December 25, 2016 1:53 am 12/25/2016 01:53am
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama wished Americans a merry Christmas for the last time from the White House during the president's weekly address.

WASHINGTON — President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama wished Americans a merry Christmas for the last time from the White House during the president’s weekly address.

In their message, they listed the accomplishments of the Obama presidency in the last eight years, which include a nine-year-low unemployment, insuring 20 million Americans and coming back from the worst recession in recent years.

The President and the first lady emphasized the values all Americans share, even though they come from different backgrounds and practice different faiths, and asked them to recommit to these values.

barack obama christmas message Christmas News first lady michelle obama Government News Holiday News Latest News Living News michelle obama president obama video
