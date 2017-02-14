Cosmetically Placed Laparoscopic Incisions Help Women Recover from GYN Surgery

This content is sponsored is The Center for Innovative GYN Care

In minimally invasive GYN surgery, incision placement and size play a significant role in patient recovery time. Choosing the best incision locations for recovery also happen to be the most cosmetically appealing. Strategic placement of tiny incisions through the midline of the abdomen bypass the lateral abdominal muscles completely, allowing for a safer surgery and faster recovery from hysterectomy or myomectomy procedures with minimal pain.

When incisions and instruments have to pass deep within the abdominal muscles they are less safe and take a long time to heal. Conventional laparoscopic and robotic laparoscopic procedures use incision placement that has a higher likelihood of lacerating blood vessels and damaging nerves, but at minimum, they go through musculature that takes much longer to heal, and has a higher level of pain during the recovery.

STRATEGIC INCISION PLACEMENT LEAVES NO VISIBLE TRACE

Reduction in incision size is balanced with high-definition laparoscopes that provide minimally invasive GYN surgeons with a clear view into the body. All GYN conditions can be treated this way, though the specialist has to be fellowship trained in additional specialized techniques to ensure proper control of blood loss.

“Many of the women who have had this type of surgery came to us with the belief that they wouldn’t be a candidate for laparoscopic or non-robotic surgery because they thought their condition was too severe,” said Natalya Danilyants, M.D. “When they discover that minimally invasive surgery with an exceptional recovery is possible, and incisions that are practically non-existent after a couple of months, their lives are changed. That’s why this type of surgery is so important for women.”

Hysterectomy, endometriosis excision, pelvic adhesion resection, and ovarian cystectomy can all be performed with these techniques. Women who suffer with an enlarged uterus, large or multiple fibroids, ovarian cysts, pelvic adhesions, and endometriosis can all have surgery with these tiny incisions.

“When the laparoscope is placed through the belly button and the surgical tool is placed just above the pubic bone, these natural folds also happen to provide access that completely eliminates the risk of muscle and blood vessel injury, superficial nerve injury during surgery, or nerve entrapment during closure that could cause numbness or chronic pain,” said Dr. Rupen Baxi, MD. “Patients should have minimal requirement for pain management after surgery, leading to a positive experience from surgery to recovery to getting back to living their lives, after which, scarring should be invisible.”

The fellowship-trained surgeons at The Center for Innovative GYN Care (CIGC) pioneered procedures that use these strategically placed incisions. DualPortGYN laparoscopic procedures use two 5 mm incisions. One incision is placed at the belly button and one is placed just above the pubic bone. Recovery for a DualPortGYN procedure averages 1 week. LAAM is a hybrid procedure for fibroid removal that uses one 5 mm incision at the belly button, and a 1.5 inch (3 cm) incision at the bikini line. Recovery averages 10 days to two weeks, and unlike other myomectomy procedures, is more thorough, reducing the need for multiple procedures.

CIGC is dedicated to providing information and materials for women to help navigate the complicated healthcare system. CIGC minimally invasive GYN surgical specialists Dr. Paul MacKoul, MD and Dr. Natalya Danilyants, MD developed their advanced GYN surgical techniques using only two small incisions with patients’ well-being in mind. Dr. Rupen Baxi, MD is a minimally invasive GYN specialist at CIGC with extensive fellowship training and a respected speaker and researcher. Book a consultation at The Center for Innovative GYN Care or call 888-787-4379.