Catholic school demands apology from Nick Cannon for show

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (AP) — Comedian Nick Cannon says he won’t apologize for his performance during a New Jersey Catholic university’s homecoming weekend.

The Asbury Park Press (http://on.app.com/2fTGtmK ) reports officials at Georgian Court University, in Lakewood, say Cannon disregarded the terms of his contract and “crossed the line” with offensive words that do not represent the school’s core values.

Cannon responded on Twitter, “I’m sorry your university doesn’t believe in freedom of speech!!!”

In a statement, university President Joseph Marbach said Cannon was asked “to avoid vulgarity and explicit sexual content” because Saturday’s show was expected to draw older alumni.

Some students posted on social media that the show was a success.

