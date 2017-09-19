501.5
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Celebrity News » Small quake prompts Hollywood,…

Small quake prompts Hollywood, L.A. to light up Twitter

By The Associated Press September 19, 2017 6:41 am 09/19/2017 06:41am
Share
FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2011, file photo, the sun sets beyond the Los Angeles skyline, as seen from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The U.S. Geological Survey said a magnitude-3.6 quake hit at about 11:20 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017, Its epicenter was about 3.6 miles (6 kilometers) northwest of Westwood, California. While the quake wasn’t big enough to cause much damage, the USGS says dozens of people in the Los Angeles area reported feeling the tremor. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A small earthquake with an epicenter just outside Los Angeles has gotten people in southern California talking on social media.

The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude-3.6 quake hit at about 11:20 Monday night. Its epicenter was about 3.6 miles (6 kilometers) northwest of Westwood. While the quake wasn’t big enough to cause much damage, the USGS says dozens of people reported feeling the tremor.

Some earthquake-hardened veterans commented on Twitter, including some in Hollywood.

Actor Josh Gad joked that he probably should have checked on his kids, but he scrolled through Twitter instead. Former CBS “Late Late Show” host Craig Ferguson quipped that the rumble had him “sitting up in bed with an automatic weapon waiting for zombies.”

The quake was a trending topic on the platform early Tuesday.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Celebrity News Entertainment News Latest News National News Social Media News Tech News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Emmy Highlights

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards were presented Sunday night in Los Angeles at the Microsoft Theater. See photos and a list of winners.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?