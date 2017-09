WASHINGTON — There was a major breach of royal protocol on Thursday.

While watching a volleyball game at the Invictus Games in Toronto, a toddler sitting next to Prince Harry got a bit hungry and decided to grab some of the popcorn that the prince was eating.

Prince Harry noticed this blatant snack-grab and the results were, well, adorable.

