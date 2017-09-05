501.5
Meghan Markle ‘really happy and in love’ with Prince Harry

By The Associated Press September 5, 2017 9:21 am 09/05/2017 09:21am
FILE - In this May 20, 2016. file photo, actress Meghan Markle poses at P.S. Arts' "the pARTy!" in Los Angeles. Markle told Vanity Fair for an interview published online on Sept. 5, 2017, that she and Prince Harry are “two people who are really happy and in love.” (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Meghan Markle says she and Prince Harry are “two people who are really happy and in love.”

The 36-year-old American actress has opened up on her relationship with the 33-year-old prince in an interview with Vanity Fair. Markle says they met in London through friends in July 2016 and have been dating for about a year. She adds that they were together about six months before the relationship became news.

While she expects that she and Harry will have to “come forward” as a couple at some point, Markle refers to the quiet start to their romance as “our time.”

The interview has prompted British bet-maker Betfair to offer 6-to-4 odds that the couple is engaged by the end of 2017 and 3-to-1 odds that they marry in 2018.

