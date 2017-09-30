Excerpts from notable Playboy magazine interviews

NEW YORK (AP) — Notable quotes from interviews in Playboy magazine, whose founder, Hugh Hefner, died this week at age 91:

“I’ve looked on a lot of women with lust. I’ve committed adultery in my heart many times”

— Then-presidential candidate Jimmy Carter, in 1976

___

“Everybody I meet in public seems to want to audition for me. If I ask a guy what time it is, he’ll sing it to me. Everywhere I turn, there’s somebody’s niece who plays the kazoo or does ballet with skin diving flippers. I’ll never forget coming out of a restaurant one night, when this hand reaches from an alley and literally turns me completely around. It was this woman. ‘I want you to hear my son sing,’ she says. And out she shoves this kid — ‘Sing, Albert!’ And he did — right there in the street.”

— Johnny Carson, 1967

___

“It’s better to fade away like an old soldier than to burn out. I don’t appreciate worship of dead Sid Vicious or of dead James Dean or of dead John Wayne. It’s the same thing. Making Sid Vicious a hero, Jim Morrison …it’s garbage to me. I worship the people who survive. Gloria Swanson, Greta Garbo.”

— John Lennon, 1980, criticizing Neil Young’s lyric “It’s better to burn out than to fade away”

___

“A strong man must be militant as well as moderate. He must be a realist as well as an idealist. If I am to merit the trust invested in me by some of my race, I must be both of these things.”

— The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., 1965

___

“Look, you’re going to be the arbiter of what is important and what you think the particular salade Nicoise ingredients of this interview ought to be — it’s going to have a little shtick, a little charm, a little of Marlon’s eccentricities, we’re going to lift the lid and pull the hem of the gown up there, then we’re going to talk about Indians.”

— Marlon Brando, 1979.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.