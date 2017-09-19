501.5
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Celebrity News » 'Babe' actor James Cromwell…

‘Babe’ actor James Cromwell charged in SeaWorld protest

By The Associated Press September 19, 2017 12:31 am 09/19/2017 12:31am
Share
FILE- In this April 18, 2017, file photo, James Cromwell attends the special screening of "The Promise" at The Paris Theatre in New York. Cromwell has been charged with trespassing for interrupting and denouncing an Orca show at SeaWorld in San Diego. The San Diego Union-Tribune reported Monday, Sept. 18, that the misdemeanor charge could mean 90 days in jail or a fine up to $400. (Photo by Christopher Smith/Invision/AP, File)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Actor James Cromwell has been charged with trespassing for interrupting and denouncing an orca show at SeaWorld in San Diego.

The San Diego Union-Tribune (http://bit.ly/2f6PZ23 ) reported Monday that the misdemeanor charge could mean 90 days in jail or a fine up to $400.

Cromwell, who was nominated for an Oscar for his role as the farmer in “Babe,” has previously said he would serve jail time rather than pay fines. A late message left for his representatives wasn’t immediately returned.

He was wearing a “SeaWorld Sucks” T-shirt when he and six other activists stood up in front of the “Orca Encounter” show at SeaWorld on July 24.

Cromwell told park visitors through a megaphone that SeaWorld was condemning the orcas to premature deaths. The protesters were forcibly removed by security.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Celebrity News Entertainment News Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Emmy Highlights

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards were presented Sunday night in Los Angeles at the Microsoft Theater. See photos and a list of winners.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?