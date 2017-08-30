Michael Feldman, former top AP photo editor, dies at 70

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A former top photo editor whose 40-year career took him from the gritty streets of Philadelphia to major international sporting events including the Olympics and the World Cup has died. Michael Feldman was 70.

Adam Feldman says his father died Wednesday at his Philadelphia home. He’d suffered serious health problems in recent years.

Michael Feldman spent two decades as a top photo editor at The Associated Press before his 2008 retirement.

The Philadelphia native began his photography career in 1969, working for UPI and Reuters before joining the AP. He oversaw the news cooperative’s international photo operation from his base in London for more than a decade before returning to New York as senior photo editor for sports.

Feldman ended his career as the AP’s deputy director of photography.

