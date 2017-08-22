501.5
Mark Wahlberg tops Forbes list of highest-paid actors

By The Associated Press August 22, 2017 12:12 pm 08/22/2017 12:12pm
FILE - In this Tuesday, June 20, 2017 file photo,Mark Wahlberg attends the U.S. premiere of "Transformers: The Last Knight" at the Civic Opera House on in Chicago. Wahlberg outmuscled Dwayne Johnson to become Hollywood’s highest-paid actor in the past year with a transforming income of $68 million, according to Forbes magazine. The former rapper and underwear model known as Marky Mark beat out “Baywatch” star Johnson with $65 million and The Rock’s “The Fate of the Furious” co-star Vin Diesel worth $54.5 million(Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — “Transformers: The Last Knight” star Mark Wahlberg has outmuscled Dwayne Johnson to become Hollywood’s highest-paid actor in the past year with a transforming income of $68 million, according to Forbes magazine.

The former rapper known as Marky Mark beat out “Baywatch” star Johnson, with $65 million, and Johnson’s “The Fate of the Furious” co-star Vin Diesel, worth $54.5 million

The rest of the top five, released Tuesday, includes Adam Sandler, flush with a Netflix deal, at No. 4 with $50.5 million and Jackie Chan with $49 million.

The top 10 actors banked a cumulative $488.5 million — nearly three times the $172.5 million combined total of the 10 top-earning women.

All the data is from between June 1, 2016, and June 1, 2017, before fees and taxes.

