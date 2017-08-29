501.5
Kardashian women give $500,000 to help Harvey victims

By The Associated Press August 29, 2017 1:45 pm 08/29/2017 01:45pm
FILE - In this April 12, 2017, file photo, Kim Kardashian West arrives at the U.S. premiere of "The Promise" in Los Angeles. Kardashian West and her famous siblings are donating $500,000 to help victims of Hurricane Harvey. A spokeswoman for the reality star says she and her mother and sisters have given $250,000 to the Red Cross and $250,000 to the Salvation Army on Tuesday, Aug. 29. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kim Kardashian West and her famous siblings are donating $500,000 to help Harvey victims.

A spokeswoman for the reality star says she and her mother and sisters have given $250,000 to the Red Cross and $250,000 to the Salvation Army.

Kardashian West announced the donation on Twitter on Tuesday, saying, “Houston we are praying for you.” She used the hashtag #HoustonStrong.

They are among several stars who’ve said publicly they are helping hurricane victims. Kevin Hart on Monday announced a $25,000 donation to the Red Cross for storm victims and called on other celebrities to do the same.

Topics:
Celebrity News Entertainment News Latest News
